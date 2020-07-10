Live Now
More counties added to ‘red level’ in Ohio, mask mandates go into effect Friday

Since June 30, the newest counties are Wood, Lorain, Summit, Pickaway, Fairfield, and Clermont counties

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that 12 counties in Ohio are now in the red zone (Level 3) for coronavirus spread in Ohio.

Since June 30, the newest counties are Wood, Lorain, Summit, Pickaway, Fairfield, and Clermont counties.

Mask mandates for the new counties upgraded to Red Alert Level 3 will be mandated to begin wearing masks in public beginning at 6 p.m. Friday.

Three of those counties are at risk of reaching Level 4, which indicates severe exposure and spread. Those counties include Butler, Cuyahoga and Hamilton.

The four levels of designation are:

  • Level 1 (yellow) – Active exposure and spread
  • Level 2 (orange) – Increased exposure and spread
  • Level 3 (red) – Very high exposure and spread
  • Level 4 (purple) – Severe exposure and spread

Trumbull County remains at Level 3 (red).

Other counties continuing at Level 3 (red) are:

  • Butler (on watch list for Level 4)
  • Cuyahoga (on watch list for Level 4)
  • Franklin
  • Hamilton (on watch list for Level 4)
  • Montgomery

Huron County has been downgraded to Level 2.

Residents in Huron County are no longer required to wear a mask in public, however, they are strongly encouraged to do so.

