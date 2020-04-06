More confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Columbiana County on Monday

These numbers reflect cases in East Liverpool City and Salem City hospitals and the federal prison.

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Health District reported the latest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county on Monday.

Public information officer Laura Fauss said there are 52 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Columbiana County, increasing Sunday’s total by 12 cases.

There are five confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the county. No new deaths have been reported.

According to the Columbiana County Health District, these numbers reflect cases in East Liverpool City and Salem City hospitals and the federal prison.

The health department said these numbers may not be included in the Ohio Department of Health‘s statewide total on Monday, which will be released at 2 p.m.