‘Miracles still happen’: Geneva mother hospitalized for COVID-19 now breathing on her own

GENEVA, Ohio (WJW) — A 51-year-old mother of four, who spent 10 days on a ventilator and in a medically induced coma, is now breathing on her own.

“Miracles still happen,” said Don Babich, the father of Stacey Unsinger. “Couldn’t ask for anything better to happen in my lifetime. The doctors have done a tremendous job. I need to thank my whole family, all my friends, and everyone for all the prayers. It’s just unbelievable .”

Babich said his daughter was taken off the ventilator Thursday at University Hospitals. She was able to speak to her husband Lee Friday morning.

“It’s the first time he has been able to talk to her in over 10 days,” Babich said. “We are so thankful she is doing better.”

She remains hospitalized but may be able to get out of the ICU in the next few days.

Unsinger’s family said they are extremely grateful to all the doctors, nurses, and other staff members at University Hospitals for the great care Stacey received.

Babich and Stacey’s niece, Sarah Van Sickle, said they also want to thank all the people that have prayed for her recovery.

“It has meant so much,” Van Sickle said. “The outpouring of support has been amazing.”