Mill Creek MetroParks opening baseball/softball fields, tennis courts

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mill Creek MetroParks will be opening its baseball and softball fields and tennis courts on May 26.

According to the MetroParks, guidelines put forth by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine should be followed. These guidelines can be found at www.coronavirus.ohio.gov or www.millcreekmetroparks.org.

At this time, playgrounds, basketball courts and volleyball courts will remain closed per orders by the Governor’s office.

Those interested in reserving a field or court, should visit www.millcreekmetroparks.org for a printable or online application or by calling 330-740-7114, ext. 104.

The MetroParks urges all visitors to continue following all guidelines from state and local health officials, such as staying home if sick or exhibiting symptoms, maintaining at least six feet apart from other visitors, avoiding congregating in large groups and bypass busy areas, practicing good hygiene by washing hands often and carrying hand sanitizer, as well as suggesting non-use of items such as handrails, park benches and other areas frequently touched to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

A complete list of closures, cancellations and openings can be found at www.millcreekmetroparks.org.