Mill Creek MetroParks extend cancellations

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mill Creek MetroPark is extending the cancellations of all previously scheduled programs, golf clinics/programs, events, lectures and facility rentals through May 1.

Several indoor/outdoor public facilities will remain closed through May 1 as well.

In the event a registration fee or rental fee was paid, a full refund will be processed.

The following Mill Creek MetroParks indoor/outdoor locations will be closed to the public:

MetroParks Farm Education Building and Animal Barns

D. D. & Velma Davis Education and Visitors Center

All Pavilions, Cabins & Reservable Shelters

Yellow Creek Lodge

Lanterman’s Mill

Wick Warming House

Administration Office

Mill Creek Golf Course

All Basketball Courts

All Playgrounds

All Tennis Courts

All Ball Fields

Dek Hockey Rink – located at Wick Recreation Area

Various Mill Creek MetroParks outdoor locations will remain open including Mill Creek Park, Fellows Riverside Gardens, MetroParks Bikeway, James L. Wick Recreation Area, Scholl Recreation Area, Yellow Creek Park, Walking Trails, Golf Cart Paths for walking and all Nature Preserves.

On their website, the MetroParks urges visitors to follow all guidelines from state and local health officials, such as social distancing, not congregating in large groups, and practicing good hygiene.

They also suggest no using items such as handrails, park benches and other areas frequently touched to help flatten the curve and stop the spread of COVID-19.