Mercy walk-in clinics open for COVID testing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mercy Health wants to remind everyone that their walk-in clinics offer rapid COVID-19 testing.
Officials with the hospital system say some of their patients weren’t aware that they could still go to their primary care walk-in clinic during the pandemic.
These clinics do not require an appointment and have the ability to treat a variety of ailments. They offer x-rays and lab testing – and now rapid COVID-19 testing.
“The beautiful thing about them is not only are there a lot less wait time than an emergency room or emergency department or urgent care, but they also have the ability to test for a variety of different ailments,” said Jonathon Fauvie, public relations and communications manager for Mercy Health Youngstown.
Mercy Health walk-in clinics:
Mercy Health – Columbiana Primary Care
107 Royal Birkdale Ste. A
330-482-9350
Mercy Health – Salem Primary Care
564 E 2nd St.
234-567-8150
Mercy Health – North Lima Primary Care
9471 Market Street, Ste. A
330-726-7100
Mercy Health – Wick Primary Care at YSU
330 Wick Avenue
330-747-4660
Mercy Health – Churchill Primary Care
4694 Belmont Avenue
330-480-7655