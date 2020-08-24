Mercy Health Youngstown’s CCO on new COVID-19 plasma treatment

(WKBN) – The Food and Drug Administration has issued an authorization of a possible treatment for hospitalized COVID-19 patients called convalescent plasma.

President Donald Trump talked about it on Sunday.

Experts say the treatment uses antibodies from recovered patients to treat sick patients.

“There was a lot of information and questions about convalescent plasma. So at Mercy Health Youngstown, we work with our sister hospitals in Montsacor, Mercy Health across Ohio and the east coast of the United States, really working through protocols and working with the American Red Cross. We have treated patients locally and we will continue to investigate what’s out there to do the best thing for our patients,” said Dr. James Kravec, chief clinical officer for Mercy Health Youngstown.

Dr. Kravec added that medical professionals have heard about this type of treatment for the past few months, so research and science will be the best way to continue to learn about it.