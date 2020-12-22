Mercy Health – Youngstown receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccines

A press conference will be held with those who received the first vaccines, including Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Jim Kravec

If you’re viewing this on the app, click here to watch the live stream.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mercy Health – Youngstown received the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Moderna Pharmaceuticals.

Staff members will receive their vaccines early Tuesday afternoon.

A virtual press conference will be held at 5:30 p.m. with Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Jim Kravec, Dr. John Luellen and three of the first Mercy Health associates who received the vaccine.

WKBN will be live streaming the press conference, which will be followed by a question-and-answer session. Check back here for updates at 5:30 p.m.