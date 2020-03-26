Mercy Health suspends COVID-19 related billing statements

Breaking News
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mercy Health announced that they have suspended all COVID-19 related patient statements and billing.

According to Mercy Health, this will remove financial barriers for the patients to access the care and treatment they need.

If a patient receives treatment related to COVID-19, there will also be no upfront payments at the time of service.

Mercy Health said they will continue to bill insurance, but patient statements will be suspended until they are able to finalize details with insurance companies, lab partners and government at both the state and federal level.

