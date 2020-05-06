Mercy Health psychiatrist gives ways to boost mental state during shutdown

"This too will pass and we'll be stronger for it," Dr. Lewis Spirtos said

(WKBN) – The stay-at-home order has been in effect for nearly two months, and for some, it’s starting to take a mental toll.

“People are more susceptible to things like anxiety and depression, certainly, and those are broad categories with a wide range of symptoms,” said Dr. Lewis Spirtos, a psychiatrist at Mercy Health.

Spirtos said children are also experiencing it and that a routine is the best solution.

“Try to maintain some type of schedule even though it may not be what they’re used to,” he said.

For those working from home, setting boundaries is key to reducing stress and increasing productivity.

“There should be some understanding within the people within the household that you’re not available during that particular time,” Spirtos said.

Spirtos added that making the right life choices is the best way to maintain good mental health throughout the shutdown.

“Making sure you’re getting enough sleep, eating meals that are somewhat healthy, spending enough time with your family, trying to incorporate exercising even if you can’t go to the gym. This too will pass and we’ll be stronger for it,” he said.