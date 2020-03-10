Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Mercy Health postpones annual Health Day in light of virus cases in Ohio

Coronavirus

People who pre-registered will be guaranteed a spot for screening or training during the rescheduled event

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Health, Medical Generic

Credit: pagadesign/SEAN GLADWELL/Moment/Getty Images

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mercy Health announced Tuesday that it is postponing its annual Health Day due to the recent confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ohio.

The event was planned for Saturday, March 14 at Stambaugh Stadium on Youngstown State University’s campus.

On Monday, Governor Mike DeWine confirmed that three people in Cuyahoga County tested positive for COVID-19.

Mercy Health is postponing the weekend event to reduce risk around the virus, staying consistent with the most recent guidelines released by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

They want to remind the community to take daily precautions, such as washing your hands, using hand sanitizer and avoiding large gatherings.

People who pre-registered will be guaranteed a spot for screening or training during the rescheduled event.

Mercy Health did not say when Health Day will be held.

For more information, contact Mercy Health at 330-480-6133.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com