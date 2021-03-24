Mercy Health opening 3 new vaccine clinics in Mahoning County

Mercy Health's clinics require an appointment, but you don't have to be a patient to register

(WKBN) – Since they started in January, Mercy Health has already given out more than 36,000 vaccines to Valley residents. Now, they’re preparing to distribute even more.

Mercy Health will open three more vaccine clinics in Mahoning County, making a total of eight in the area — two more in Trumbull and three in Mahoning.

Mercy Health – Internal Medicine Clinic on Covington Street in Youngstown

Mercy Health – Trailwood Primary Care on Trailwood Drive in Boardman

Mercy Health – Boardman Neurology on Sahara Trail in Boardman

Mercy Health’s clinics require an appointment, but you don’t have to be a patient to register.

“Right now, we’re giving out the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. So for those who are interested, if you’re a Mercy Health patient, you can schedule using ‘MyChart’ and for other individuals in the community, we do ask that you use the 866 hotline. Again, those hotlines are open, they are accepting patients and we’re really looking forward to getting more vaccines in the arms of Valley residents,” said Jonathon Fauvie, communications manager for Mercy Health.

The clinics average around 1,000 vaccines per day.