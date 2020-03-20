Mercy Health Foundation approves $1 million emergency grant

The money will go toward fighting COVID-19 and its effects on the community

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mercy Health Foundation Mahoning Valley approved a $1 million unrestricted emergency grant Friday afternoon to help fight COVID-19.

President Paul Homick said a grant of this magnitude is unprecedented in the foundation’s history.

“The money is available to expedite the ability for our program directors and those on the frontlines to have access to this emergency funding.”

A system has been set up so approval can be granted in as little as 15 minutes. Normally, requests from the foundation are decided quarterly.

Just Friday, money was allocated for the Double Up SNAP program and to buy equipment for the emergency room.

The money is available for any Mercy Health operation in the Youngstown-Warren area.