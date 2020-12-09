Mercy Health encourages those with mild flu-like symptoms to use clinics, not emergency room

By using these clinics, it will help free up space in their emergency departments

(WKBN) – With emergency rooms filling up, Mercy Health is reminding people of clinics around the Valley where they can get care quickly.

Mercy Health has turned three of its primary care offices into testing clinics — in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties.

There, you can get tested for the flu, strep and COVID-19.

Mercy Health said you don’t need an appointment, and by using these clinics, it will help free up space in their emergency departments, which they say is not the right place for someone with any mild flu-like symptoms.

“We don’t want people to wait for hours to be seen when they could go to one of these sites, walk in and see a physician rather quickly, again, so they have the capability to be cared for in the most appropriate setting,” said Mercy Health Communications Manager Jonathon Fauvie.



The location in Youngstown also just added extended hours.

You can see a full list of the locations and their hours, plus other testing sites around the Valley here.