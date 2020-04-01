Mercy Health doctor weighs in on high number of coronavirus cases in Mahoning County

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The chief clinical officer at Mercy Health Youngstown says he has no idea why the number of cases — and the number of deaths — are so high in Mahoning County.



Dr. James Kravecc said it could be possible that Mahoning County is closest to New York City, but it’s just a guess. He said we could have a better idea once it’s over and there’s time to analyze the data.

Dr. Kravec gave no indication that Mercy Health was short on PPEs (personal protective equipment) or ventilators, saying they’re on top of things and doing everything they can to handle the patients.

“This is a big deal,” Kravec said. “We have a lot of patients. It’s something I haven’t seen before in my medical career but we have a wonderful team. The doctors, nurses, staff are coming together great. We are planning and working with our community partners. I wouldn’t say we’re overwhelmed. I would say that we’re prepared for this and we’re taking it day-by-day.”

He said things are changing so quickly and that can be frustrating.

“Guidelines from the [Ohio Department of Health], guidelines from the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] that I’m following can change. If I tell someone — if I tell you a guideline today, there’s a good chance it’s going to change tomorrow.”

Kravec said he’s been on numerous calls with Gov. Mike DeWine and ODH director Dr. Amy Acton. He has not spoken with the governor personally, but he has exchanged texts with Acton. He said both are doing a wonderful job and he is listening to them.