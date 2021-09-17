Mercy Health director seeing fewer patients from school districts that require masks

(WKBN) – As local schools struggle with how to handle growing COVID-19 case numbers, the director of Mercy Health believes schools with mask mandates may be coping with the problem a little better than others.

Dr. James Kravec says his own daughter was recently exposed to another student with COVID-19, but since she had already been vaccinated, he said she didn’t have to miss class.

“I think that story is a success story. She was masked in school, she was vaccinated and now she doesn’t have to miss sporting activities, dance, all the things that kids love to do. So I think that’s, you know, this can be normal again,” he said.

Dr. Kravec added that he is seeing fewer young patients from districts that require masks.

