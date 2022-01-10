YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Amidst a surge in COVID-19 cases, Mercy Health is issuing new protocols for health care workers who test positive for the virus.

If they’re asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, they can now return to work as soon as they choose.

The guidelines come as the hospital system is seeing its highest Covid hospitalizations in the pandemic.

Mercy Health is seeing our highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic. Given the current volume in our communities and the severe strain on our staff and facilities, we are updating our employee return-to-work guidelines for COVID-19 positive employees who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. If those employees feel well enough to fulfill their role, they can now return to work as soon as they choose to do so. While we are taking extraordinary steps to best serve our patients during this crisis period, the health and safety of our patients and employees remains our priority to ensure we can continue to care for all patients, while maintaining our commitment to quality. We have updated our Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) policy to support our new return-to-work guidelines, and we will follow strict adherence to these safety precautions. Bon Secours Mercy Health