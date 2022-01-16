YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Mercy Health is reporting their highest hospitalizations during the pandemic.

This may disrupt some services.

Mercy Health is seeing our highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic. Given the current volume in our communities and the severe strain on our staff and facilities, we are enacting crisis standards of care across our footprint. This does not mean that we provide lower standards of care, rather, that we evaluate and prioritize essential procedures and allocate resources and staff as needed to ensure our patients and communities receive the compassionate care they need.

While we are taking these extraordinary steps to best serve our patients during this crisis period, the health and safety of our patients and employees remains our priority.