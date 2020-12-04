Mercer prison reports first COVID-19 death of inmate

The 75-year-old inmate had been at SCI Mercer since August 30, 2016

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – SCI Mercer reported Friday the death of an inmate who died with COVID-19.

The 75-year-old inmate had been at the prison in Mercer County since August 30, 2016.

He was serving a 25 to 50-year sentence for involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

“We continue our battle against this dangerous invisible enemy,” Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said. “With fall upon us, we are experiencing a resurgence. That is why it is vital to continue our aggressive mitigation efforts. We cannot let our guard down.”

SCI Mercer reports 17 active inmate cases and 25 active staff cases. Inmates who have tested positive are in isolation either in the prison’s infirmary or local hospitals.

Employees who have tested positive must isolate at their homes and cannot return to work until they provide a doctor’s note clearing them to return.

More headlines from WKBN.com: