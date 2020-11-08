Mercer Middle/High School moves to remote learning Monday

They intend to have students back to in-person learning on Wednesday

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – On Sunday, families with students at Mercer Middle/High school were alerted that two more students at the school tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the letter on the school district’s website, in order to conduct accurate contact tracing within the building, all students will move to online learning Monday and Tuesday.

The middle/high school will be disinfected over the next two days while students are home.

They intend to have students back to in-person learning on Wednesday.

Anyone who has been identified as a direct contact risk will be notified by the district administration or the Pa. Department of Health.

This will not effect the elementary school. Students at the elementary school will continue with in-person learning.