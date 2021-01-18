Mercer, Lawrence counties waiting to hear Phase 1B plans for COVID-19 vaccine

WKBN will give an update on vaccine distribution plans in Mercer and Lawrence counties once those become available

(WKBN) – As health departments in the Valley continue to announce plans for Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccine, residents in Mercer and Lawrence counties may feel left out.

Pennsylvania is still in Phase 1A of the vaccine distribution, and the Department of Health has not released a timeline yet for the next phase.

Phase 1B will include vaccinations for the following groups:

People ages 75 and older

People in congregate settings not otherwise specified as LTCF and persons receiving home and community-based services

First responders

Correctional officers and other workers serving people in congregate care settings not included in Phase 1A

Food and agricultural workers

U.S. Postal Service workers

Manufacturing workers

Grocery store workers

Education workers

Clergy and other essential support for houses of worship

Public transit workers

Individuals caring for children or adults in early childhood and adult day programs

