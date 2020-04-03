Mercer grocery store now offering free home delivery, curbside pickup for elderly

You'll need to call in an order between 8-11 a.m. so they have time to prepare your groceries

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – During this pandemic, a grocery store in Mercer is working with local officers to make it easier for people to get food who might not be able to shop on their own.

Walt’s Grocery Store is teaming up with Mercer County constables to provide free home delivery for certain people, starting on Monday.

“Anybody that can’t get out on their own to get them — the disabled, the elderly. If you can get out to get them on your own, please do, but if you need assistance that’s what we are here for,” said Pennsylvania State Constable Mark Kasiordk.

With Walt’s Grocery Store not being able to do online orders, owner of Walt’s John Frydrych knew this would be a challenge.

“Without warehouse we can’t have it, but we thought we’ll take the orders over the phone, do the best we can and if people are willing to work with us, we’ll work with them,” he said.

Deliveries will happen on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1-3 p.m.

You’ll need to call in an order between 8-11 a.m. so they have time to prepare your groceries.

You can’t order tobacco products or lottery tickets.

“These guys, we’re willing to go 10 miles. I think it’s a little far but if they’re willing to do it, we’re willing to put it out there. But again, this is for the people that have medical problems or physically challenged or something like that,” Frydrych said.

Curbside service will also be offered with the same ordering instructions as home delivery.

For delivery, you’ll have to pay with a credit or debit card over the phone. If you pick up groceries, you will have to go into the store to pay.