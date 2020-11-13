Mercer Elementary School going remote after two staff members test positive for COVID-19

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – The superintendent of the Mercer Area School District emailed families on Thursday about two more positive cases of COVID-19 within the school system.

The cases come from Mercer Elementary School, where two staff members tested positive, according to Superintendent Ronald Rowe, Jr.

The elementary school will begin remote learning on Nov. 16 through Thanksgiving break.

Textbooks and other classroom materials will go home with students on Nov. 13. They are then expected to check their teacher’s Google Classroom once remote learning starts, and must log-in at 8 a.m.

In-person instruction will tentatively resume on Dec. 1.

The school district is working with the Pennsylvania Department of Health for guidance.

“We recognize the challenges that this imposes on our families; this is the recommended next step to keep our students and staff healthy,” Rowe said.

Any parents of students who do not have access to the internet or devices can call the elementary school’s main office at 724-662-5102.

Also, any extracurricular activities at the elementary school will be postponed during the remote learning period.

All parents are being asked to notify their school if a student tests positive or has been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19.

Privacy requirements do not permit the school system to give out any names.