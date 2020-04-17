Mercer County restaurants staying afloat, thankful for community’s support

Other things that have helped are small business loans and stimulus checks

MERCER CO., Pa. (WKBN) – Among the counties we’ve covered, Mercer County has consistently had the fewest cases. So, First News Anchor Stan Boney talked with people in the county about what they’re doing and how they’re doing.

On Friday at the Save-A-Lot in Sharon and the Giant Eagle in Hermitage, about half the people wore masks, which will officially be mandatory in the state this Sunday at 8 p.m.

“I’m actually good with the masks,” said Mercer County commissioner Matt McConnell.

McConnell says the county has plenty of hospital space. He knew nothing about Mercer County’s first COVID-19 death, which was announced just today. Still, he’s pleased that the county has just 56 cases.

“A lot of people took it very serious early and did the right thing without any of these orders. I think that helped a great deal,” he said.

At Muscarella’s Cafe Italia in Sharpsville, owner Tim Patton was setting up a market area with sauce, peppers, bread and wines, hoping for extra sales from his busy Friday night takeout crowd.

“The support of the local community has been really awesome,” Patton said.

But sales at Muscarella’s are down 50% and the number of employees went from 48 to 10. Patton has been approved for a small business loan, which he said helps.

Everything on the menu is still available, and then some.

“We introduced some family-style dinners. They’re going good. Good deals out there, $10 pastas,” Patton said.

“This week has been a great week. I think the stimulus checks have helped,” said restaurant owner Bob Votino.

Votino, who owns Tony’s Pizza in Sharon, says takeout is 90% of the business, so pizzas are selling well. But, the adjoining Tony’s Pub is closed.

“So no matter what, it’s half my business is the bar. So that’s been the biggest impact, the bartenders,” Votino said.

Tony’s Pizza has been around for 70 years. It has loyal customers. But now, it’s picking up new ones.

“We’ve had people, some of them aren’t even our customers, and they just said they’re going around looking for local places to buy from,” Votino said.

Everyone is doing the best they can in Mercer County.