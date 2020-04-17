Mercer County reports first coronavirus related death

(WKBN) – Mercer County is reporting its first death due to COVID-19.

There were 56 positive coronavirus cases in Mercer County, and one related death, according to the latest numbers released by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Mercer County is also reporting one case was at a nursing home facility, accounting for one case among residents.

The Department of Health reported 1,706 additional cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 29,441. The department also reported 49 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 756.

There were 59 cases and five deaths in Lawrence County and 178 cases and 15 deaths in Beaver County.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here .

All people who tested positive are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

“COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”

There are 117,932 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

6% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 40% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and

23% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 3,716 resident cases of COVID-19, and 420 cases among employees, for a total of 4,136 at 321 distinct facilities in 35 counties.