Mercer County organization switches community dinner to food giveaway

Workers at the Prince of Peace Center said they're blessed to still be able to help those in need even with the coronavirus restrictions

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – A social service agency in Mercer County is continuing to serve the community.

The Prince of Peace Center in Farrell normally holds a community dinner every Monday and Wednesday afternoon but with the restrictions on gatherings, it switched to a food giveaway service.

On Monday, it gave away vegetable soup and sandwiches.

“The staff here is coming together as a team,” said. “We’re cooking the food, we’re preparing the food. We’re blessed that we’re still able to be here.”

The Prince of Peace Center still needs donations to help serve the community. If you’d like to help, you can donate online.