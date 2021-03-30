Mercer County medical offices have many vaccine appointments available

Representatives from Primary Health said they have high availability this week going into April

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania residents around the Shenango Valley and Mercer County who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine can schedule their appointment with Primary Health Network this week.

Vaccinations are available by scheduling an appointment online at the following locations: Mercer Primary Care, Greenville Community Health Center, Sharon Medical Group and Green Street Primary Care.

Pennsylvania is in Phase 1A of the vaccine process, meaning only people working in health care, those over 65 years old and anyone with high-risk medical conditions are eligible.

Some of these medical conditions include smoking, obesity, pregnancy and heart conditions.

For more information, visit their website or call 724-699-9211.