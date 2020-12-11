Mercer County diner plans to continue indoor dining, despite governor’s orders

Managers say they're not trying to pick a fight -- just continue to pay their bills

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The people operating a little diner in Mercer County say they’re just doing what they need to to survive.

Managers of the Greenville Junction restaurant posted a message on their Facebook page, saying they will continue offering indoor dining next week because that’s what their customers want.

Thursday, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf ordered all restaurants and bars to cease serving indoors to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Managers, who didn’t want to go on camera, insist they are not trying to pick a fight with Harrisburg, but they worry the loss of business will leave them unable to pay their bills or their employees.