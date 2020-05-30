Mercer County businesses more excited than nervous to enter ‘green’ phase of reopening

The owner of Toss'd Italian Bar & Grille in Hermitage is working on finalizing a reopening date

MERCER CO., Pa. (WKBN) – A week from today — Friday, June 5 — every county in the western half of Pennsylvania, expect for Beaver and Erie, will go “green.” The phase allows hair salons to open and restaurants to serve indoors. Most of eastern Pennsylvania remains yellow, with the Philadelphia area still red.

Business owners in Mercer County are happy, to say the least.

Summer Wise owns a restaurant and clothing store — Toss’d Italian Bar & Grille and Trendy — that are both in the same building in Hermitage. When she heard businesses were allowed to reopen next week, excitement was an understatement.

“We’re already starting to prepare. We started before this even happened because it’s pretty much a reopen. I mean, you’re pretty much opening up your restaurant again for the first time,” she said.

Wise said she hasn’t decided on an opening date for her restaurant yet, but things will look a tad different.

“We’re going to just make sure we are ready for the open and the patio. We have a patio, we have new furniture coming. We’re very excited and that will be the first thing we open,” she said.

For the menus, they will have customers scan a QR code to order their food to make a smooth and safe transition.

“We at Toss’d have three different rooms. The restaurant is split up, so we’re just going to make sure that the rooms are split up so everyone is separated properly,” Wise said.

A salon down the street called The Beauty Bar on Main is set to reopen on time. After the governor’s announcement, owner Danielle Benic says her phone has been buzzing non-stop.

“I have been on the phone all afternoon booking appointments,” she said.

Benic’s salon is a fairly new business in Sharpsville, so when she had to temporarily shut down, she became uneasy.

“We were just getting our momentum and it just was devastating, it was just devastating. To be able to think that we can even be here, it’s a blessing from God, honestly,” she said.

Benic said they will be taking appointments only and will not duplicate the capes that are worn while getting your hair done. Instead, they will be using disposable ones to keep everything sanitary.

“Just making sure that all of our CDC guidelines are in place and we’re ready to go, though, I think we’re ready,” she said.