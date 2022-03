(Stacker) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates, especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Feb. 25 reached 946,481 COVID-19-related deaths and 78.8 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 64.8% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 43.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Feb. 24, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available

. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. Somerset County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.3% (34,020 fully vaccinated)

— 30.5% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 530 (389 total deaths)

— 59.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,049 (18,398 total cases)

— 17.4% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#49. Jefferson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.8% (20,310 fully vaccinated)

— 29.7% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 484 (210 total deaths)

— 45.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,138 (8,745 total cases)

— 5.6% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#48. Perry County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.8% (21,652 fully vaccinated)

— 29.7% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 380 (176 total deaths)

— 14.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,789 (8,694 total cases)

— 11.9% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#47. Huntingdon County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.2% (21,293 fully vaccinated)

— 29.1% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 523 (236 total deaths)

— 57.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,927 (11,253 total cases)

— 16.8% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#46. Mifflin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.5% (21,923 fully vaccinated)

— 28.7% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 577 (266 total deaths)

— 73.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,143 (12,062 total cases)

— 22.5% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#45. Clearfield County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.0% (38,056 fully vaccinated)

— 27.9% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 399 (316 total deaths)

— 20.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,664 (18,755 total cases)

— 10.9% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#44. Union County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.1% (21,630 fully vaccinated)

— 27.8% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 323 (145 total deaths)

— 2.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,410 (11,415 total cases)

— 19.1% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#43. Blair County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.5% (59,106 fully vaccinated)

— 27.2% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 483 (589 total deaths)

— 45.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,845 (29,050 total cases)

— 11.7% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#42. Adams County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.7% (51,239 fully vaccinated)

— 25.4% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 335 (345 total deaths)

— 0.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,598 (24,308 total cases)

— 10.6% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#41. Mercer County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.7% (54,386 fully vaccinated)

— 25.4% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 438 (479 total deaths)

— 31.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,017 (22,998 total cases)

— 1.5% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#40. Lawrence County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.1% (42,836 fully vaccinated)

— 24.8% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 464 (397 total deaths)

— 39.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,772 (18,618 total cases)

— 2.0% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#39. Pike County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.5% (28,193 fully vaccinated)

— 24.2% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 163 (91 total deaths)

— 50.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,372 (9,695 total cases)

— 18.6% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#38. Lebanon County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.1% (72,403 fully vaccinated)

— 23.3% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 345 (489 total deaths)

— 3.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,462 (36,104 total cases)

— 19.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#37. Lycoming County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.4% (58,226 fully vaccinated)

— 22.8% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 438 (496 total deaths)

— 31.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,706 (27,992 total cases)

— 15.8% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#36. Sullivan County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.1% (3,162 fully vaccinated)

— 21.8% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 561 (34 total deaths)

— 69.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,062 (1,035 total cases)

— 20.0% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#35. Fayette County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.0% (68,561 fully vaccinated)

— 20.4% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 473 (612 total deaths)

— 42.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,315 (30,140 total cases)

— 9.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#34. Cambria County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.2% (69,243 fully vaccinated)

— 20.1% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 534 (695 total deaths)

— 60.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,033 (33,893 total cases)

— 22.0% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#33. Beaver County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.3% (87,429 fully vaccinated)

— 20.0% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 423 (694 total deaths)

— 27.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,988 (39,323 total cases)

— 12.4% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#32. Cameron County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.1% (2,406 fully vaccinated)

— 18.8% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 427 (19 total deaths)

— 28.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,990 (800 total cases)

— 15.7% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#31. York County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.4% (244,478 fully vaccinated)

— 18.3% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 316 (1,420 total deaths)

— 4.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,004 (116,773 total cases)

— 21.9% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#30. Elk County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.6% (16,344 fully vaccinated)

— 18.0% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 314 (94 total deaths)

— 5.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,370 (6,990 total cases)

— 9.5% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#29. Monroe County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.2% (93,993 fully vaccinated)

— 17.1% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 293 (499 total deaths)

— 11.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,378 (36,400 total cases)

— 0.2% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#28. Westmoreland County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.8% (194,578 fully vaccinated)

— 16.2% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 375 (1,308 total deaths)

— 13.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,400 (78,155 total cases)

— 5.0% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#27. Wayne County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.9% (28,732 fully vaccinated)

— 16.1% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (160 total deaths)

— 6.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,162 (9,842 total cases)

— 10.2% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#26. Northumberland County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.9% (50,822 fully vaccinated)

— 16.1% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 559 (508 total deaths)

— 68.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,684 (22,424 total cases)

— 15.7% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#25. Lancaster County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.0% (305,608 fully vaccinated)

— 15.9% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 331 (1,808 total deaths)

— 0.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,847 (119,224 total cases)

— 2.4% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#24. Berks County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.8% (239,302 fully vaccinated)

— 14.7% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 368 (1,548 total deaths)

— 10.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,968 (100,946 total cases)

— 12.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#23. Erie County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.1% (154,130 fully vaccinated)

— 14.3% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 269 (725 total deaths)

— 19.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,724 (55,899 total cases)

— 2.9% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#22. Schuylkill County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.5% (81,231 fully vaccinated)

— 13.7% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 462 (653 total deaths)

— 39.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,920 (33,813 total cases)

— 12.1% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#21. Centre County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.8% (93,806 fully vaccinated)

— 13.2% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 205 (333 total deaths)

— 38.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,145 (34,337 total cases)

— 0.9% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#20. Columbia County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.1% (37,724 fully vaccinated)

— 12.8% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 351 (228 total deaths)

— 5.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,606 (14,686 total cases)

— 5.9% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#19. Wyoming County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.3% (15,634 fully vaccinated)

— 12.5% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 362 (97 total deaths)

— 9.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,463 (4,947 total cases)

— 13.5% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#18. Carbon County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.4% (37,452 fully vaccinated)

— 12.3% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 435 (279 total deaths)

— 31.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,350 (15,628 total cases)

— 14.1% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#17. Armstrong County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.5% (37,854 fully vaccinated)

— 12.2% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 504 (326 total deaths)

— 51.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,131 (14,974 total cases)

— 8.4% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#16. Dauphin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.7% (163,319 fully vaccinated)

— 11.9% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 326 (906 total deaths)

— 1.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,935 (58,263 total cases)

— 1.9% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#15. Washington County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.5% (125,239 fully vaccinated)

— 9.2% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 295 (610 total deaths)

— 11.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,069 (49,790 total cases)

— 12.8% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#14. Butler County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.1% (114,699 fully vaccinated)

— 8.3% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 371 (696 total deaths)

— 11.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,236 (43,649 total cases)

— 8.9% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#13. Luzerne County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.3% (194,640 fully vaccinated)

— 8.0% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 401 (1,272 total deaths)

— 20.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,687 (72,012 total cases)

— 6.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#12. Bucks County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.5% (386,443 fully vaccinated)

— 7.7% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 287 (1,805 total deaths)

— 13.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,242 (120,891 total cases)

— 9.8% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#11. Delaware County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.7% (349,849 fully vaccinated)

— 7.4% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (1,794 total deaths)

— 4.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,077 (108,116 total cases)

— 10.6% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#10. Cumberland County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.4% (158,037 fully vaccinated)

— 6.3% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 335 (848 total deaths)

— 0.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,698 (49,909 total cases)

— 7.7% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#9. Montgomery County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.2% (524,991 fully vaccinated)

— 5.1% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (2,245 total deaths)

— 18.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,857 (148,378 total cases)

— 16.3% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#8. Philadelphia County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.2% (1,000,566 fully vaccinated)

— 5.1% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (4,891 total deaths)

— 6.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,050 (301,765 total cases)

— 10.7% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#7. Northampton County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.9% (198,078 fully vaccinated)

— 2.6% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 345 (1,054 total deaths)

— 3.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,660 (78,336 total cases)

— 20.2% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#6. Allegheny County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.8% (812,281 fully vaccinated)

— 0.3% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 258 (3,136 total deaths)

— 22.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,217 (258,008 total cases)

— 0.6% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#5. Lackawanna County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.4% (141,424 fully vaccinated)

— 1.2% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 338 (709 total deaths)

— 1.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,140 (42,229 total cases)

— 5.6% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#4. Chester County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.1% (357,767 fully vaccinated)

— 2.3% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 210 (1,102 total deaths)

— 36.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,051 (89,517 total cases)

— 20.1% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#3. Lehigh County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.3% (255,818 fully vaccinated)

— 4.1% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 327 (1,209 total deaths)

— 1.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,922 (88,350 total cases)

— 12.1% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#2. Forest County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.1% (5,079 fully vaccinated)

— 5.3% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 469 (34 total deaths)

— 41.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,482 (2,209 total cases)

— 42.8% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#1. Montour County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.3% (13,724 fully vaccinated)

— 13.1% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 477 (87 total deaths)

— 43.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,098 (4,393 total cases)

— 12.9% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania