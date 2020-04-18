Members of 910th at Youngstown Air Reserve Station deployed to New York

They will be helping to care for COVID-19 patients

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Three members of the 910th Medical Squadron at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station have been deployed to the Lincoln Medical Center in the Bronx, New York to help care for COVID-19 patients.

Maj. Douglas Shaffer is a nurse anesthetist, and an officer in charge of unit safety and the fit-to-fight program.

Capt. Jamila Thomas is a clinical nurse and continuous process improvement lead.

Capt. Jennifer Denton is also a clinical nurse and officer in charge of immunizations.

They will be used, in some cases, to relieve civilians who are working overtime.

“Using their respective care provider capacities and skills, Shaffer, Thomas and Denton are all providing essential hands-on care in intensive care units at Lincoln Medical Center. They are helping to save lives and provide comfort to those who cannot be saved,” the airlift wing said in a press release.

Fourteen more are expected to soon follow them to New York.