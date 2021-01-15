Meijer updates how to register for COVID-19 vaccine

Those registering must answer three questions, which allow Meijer pharmacies to properly determine which vaccine phase the patient is in

(WKBN) – On Friday, Meijer announced multiple ways to register for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Text COVID to the number 75049 to receive a link to register.

Individuals can also visit Meijer’s website.

Customers can also visit the Meijer Pharmacy.

Those registering must answer three questions, which allow Meijer pharmacies to properly determine which vaccine phase the patient is in.

As COVID-19 vaccines are received, customers will be contacted with a date for their vaccine. They will also be able to decline the date offered, while staying in the registration group for a future date or opt out of the process if they change their mind or have already received the vaccine.

For more information, you can email frank.guglielmi@meijer.com.