Medical vehicle unit will mobilize COVID-19 vaccine

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A local healthcare provider will literally be hitting the road soon to help deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Executives with Primary Health Network in Sharon announced Friday that they have a new mobile care unit. It will be used to offer testing for COVID-19 as well as eventually providing residents with vaccines against the virus.

CEO George Garrow said when the pandemic subsides, the vehicle will provide other services for the community.

“Take it to schools for school physicals. We could take it to public housing units to provide screenings, blood pressure and diabetes, etc. For the time being, this is going to be dedicated, specifically, to COVID,” Garrow said.

The vehicle was built in Pennsylvania and paid for using grants and other funding sources, including the federal CARES Act.

The medical unit should hit hte road in the next couple of weeks.

