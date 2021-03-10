Medical and religious leaders ease concerns over Easter services

Church leaders want to reassure Valley residents that with proper guidelines the holiday can be observed safely

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Easter is just around the corner, and many are wondering if it is again safe to celebrate with in-person worship and events.

Church leaders want to reassure Valley residents that with proper guidelines the holiday can be observed safely.

“As we get to the time around Easter and Holy Week, I know that question comes up a lot. Is it safe to return to worship services?” Said Dr. James Kravec, chief clinical officer for Mercy Health Youngstown.

Kravec says the answer is yes.

“Churches are very safe. To be masked, sitting with someone several feet away for about an hour or so is very safe,” he said.

Rev. Michael Balash agrees. He is the director of worship at the Youngtown Catholic Diocese.

“The time that you are in church, your distance is always maintained. It doesn’t change,” Balash said.

Kravec added that there is no touching or sharing of the common cup, and shaking hands has been set aside, too. All things that make attending a service safer.

“By reducing those types of exposures, attending a worship service really has a low chance of spread,” Kravec said.



Balash echoes Kravec, saying they’ve been doing everything they need to do to keep parishioners safe. He said they will continue to follow guidelines as long as they are in place.

“Through it all, we’ve been adhering to all of the state directives and the directives from the medical field as far as distancing and all the different health protocols,” Balash said. “I think there’s a sense of hope now with the recent changes in the age groups of vaccines and the lowering of the ages as the vaccine becomes more prevalent in our society and things return to normal. I think that the hope in the church is also that people will come back and feel comfortable.”

And with the weather warming up, Kravec suggests having holiday celebrations outside if possible.

“We’ve got to make sure there’s not spread at these events. We still need to finish the race here, and we’re almost done, hopefully,” Kravec said.

Balash assures the community that the church will do whatever it can to keep people safe while we finish this race.

“For those that haven’t yet returned, we’ve missed you, and we hope that you’ll be back,” Balash said.