Mass vaccination site in Valley planned for Southern Park Mall in Boardman

Mall officials says a lease was signed to use the former Dillard's store as the location

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A mass COVID-19 vaccination site has been announced at the Southern Park Mall.

Mall officials say a lease was signed to use the former Dillard’s store as the location.

Ohio Governor Mike Dewine announced last week that there will be 15 long-term state-sponsored sites across Ohio, including one in the Youngstown area.

The regional mass vaccination clinics, which will begin opening in the coming weeks as supply becomes available, will operate until they are no longer necessary.

We’re working to get more details on the plan. Check back here for updates on this developing story.