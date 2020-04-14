Mass production of critical care ventilators starts at Indiana GM plant

GM said they can build more ventilators after August if necessary

KOKOMO, Ind. (WKBN) – General Motors started mass producing Ventec Life Systems V+Pro critical care ventilators on Tuesday.

“Thousands of men and women at GM, Ventec, our suppliers and the Kokomo community have rallied to support their neighbors and the medical professionals on the front lines of this pandemic,” said GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra. “Everyone wants to help turn the tide and save lives. It is inspiring and humbling to see the passion and commitment people have put into this work.”

Within the past month, Ventec and GM teams have been able to gather support to deliver a 30,000-unit order from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“Until there is a vaccine, critical care ventilators give medical professionals the tools they need to fight this pandemic and save lives,” said Ventec Life Systems CEO Chris Kiple. “This partnership is a historical effort and a great reminder of what can be accomplished with the power of American innovation and American manufacturing skill uniting together around a singular mission to save lives.”

To make this happen, they had to source hundreds of parts and assemblies from supplies, design a new manufacturing process, make changes to the Kokomo factory, bring in more than 1,000 new team members and take more safety precautions in the workplace.

They expect over 600 ventilators to be shipped out this month. The order should be finished by the end of August.

