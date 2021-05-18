Masks no longer required for fully vaccinated people after Ohio changes health order

The Ohio Department of Health issued an amended health order Monday, putting the state in line with the CDC's recommendation

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The masks can come off in Ohio for those fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Ohio Department of Health issued an amended health order Monday, putting the state in line with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommendation last week that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear face masks in most settings.

The health order is retroactive to May 14, one day after the CDC made its announcement.

The full Ohio health order, which still requires steps like social distancing and rules for restaurants and bars, remains in effect until June 2, as announced by Gov. Mike DeWine last week.

The state considers someone to be fully vaccinated two weeks after a person receives their last dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The health order still requires masks on public transportation and in health care and congregate living situations.

“Scientific evidence is clear that vaccinations and facial coverings are the most effective weapons in the fight against COVID-19,” the order states. “Individuals who are fully vaccinated are protected and can start doing most of the things they stopped doing because of the pandemic.”