‘Maskne’ popping up on mask wearers across the country

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Several conditions are popping up on our faces because of constant mask-wearing. And the most common problem is acne or as what the internet’s been calling ‘maskne’.

Dermatology Associates & Surgery Center of Charleston have seen an influx of patients who are experiencing problematic skin due to wearing masks.

Conditions include raw skin from the mask rubbing, heat rash, dry skin, rosacea and acne, which can easily be prevented with a few simple steps.

Jennifer Whaley, a nurse practitioner, said, “every four hours, if you can take a 15-minute break, that’s shown to be helpful, washing your face twice a day if you wear the fabric masks, make sure to wash them.”

Masks trap heat and oil and collect bacteria which are the culprits to these flareups, which is why Whaley also encourages people to wash their faces twice a day, moisturize according their skin types and exfoliate every other day.

“Once we get out of the habit of wearing these we will want to show our face again and you want ot have clear skin becuase that’s te first thing people see,” Whaley said.

Dermatology Associates & Surgery Center has several locations throughout the Mountain State, including one location in Hagerstown, MD.

Whaley also says if problems persist or worsen after taking these simple steps, you may want to seek medical attention.