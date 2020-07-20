Mask order in Ohio could extend statewide this week

DeWine is expected to hold coronavirus briefings on Tuesday and Thursday this week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governo Mike DeWine said Sunday on NBC’s Meet the Press that a statewide mask mandate is not out of the question.

DeWine is expected to hold coronavirus briefings on Tuesday and Thursday this week when the new mandates could be announced.

The governor took to twitter over the weekend using a desire for fall football to encourage everyone to wear masks when out in public.

In a Tweet, DeWine said, ” If we want to see Friday night football in the fall, we must all take precautions now.”

DeWine also held a rare evening press conference last week where he implored Ohio residents to wear a face covering when out in public.

Nineteen Ohio counties entered or remained at the “red level” last week and mandatory mask requirements are in effect in those counties. None are in the Valley, with Trumbull recently dropping down from the red level. However, Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown issued a made mandate for the city of Youngstown, which goes into effect Monday.