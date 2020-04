The free ebook is illustrated by Second Lady Karen Pence and written by her daughter, Charlotte Pence Bond

WASHINGTON (WLNS) – Marlon Bundo, the pet rabbit of Vice President Mike Pence’s family, is doing his part to combat COVID-19.

When we are extra careful

We don’t just protect ourselves.

We play a much bigger role

To help the whole world be well!

The free ebook is illustrated by Second Lady Karen Pence and written by her daughter, Charlotte Pence Bond.