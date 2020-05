Travelers arrive in the Landside Building of Greater Pittsburgh International Airport on Thursday, May 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Starting Monday, all passengers, visitors and workers at the Pittsburgh International Airport will be required to wear a face mask.

The only exceptions are children under 2 years old and people unable to wear a mask because of a medical condition.

There will also be six feet of social distance spacing in the security lines.