(WKBN) – One Health Ohio is getting federal money to help fight COVID-19 in the Mahoning Valley.

It’s gotten $67,000.

The money will be for screening and testing needs, medical supplies and to provide telehealth when possible.

The Health Resources and Services Administration has distributed $100 million to 1,300 health centers across the United States.