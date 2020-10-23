Mahoning, Trumbull counties report more COVID-19 cases this week than any other week during pandemic

Mahoning County recorded 224 new cases this week, while Trumbull County had 154

(WKBN) – The Valley’s coronavirus cases continue to climb, with Mahoning and Trumbull counties reporting more positive cases this week than any other week during the pandemic.

Mahoning County added 224 case this week, bringing the total to 3,739 cases.

Trumbull County recorded 154 new cases in the last seven days, bringing the county’s total to 2,287 positive cases.

Mahoning County is among 38 Ohio counties with the highest spread of COVID-19. It’s categorized under the “red level, (level 3)” one of the highest under the state’s color-coded coronavirus tracking measures.

Trumbull and Columbiana County, which reported 75 new cases this week, are under the “orange” category.

Thursday, DeWine also announced that three counties are on the watch list to move to Level 4 (purple). Those are Clark, Cuyahoga and Hamilton counties.

“For my fellow Ohioans who have felt that until now, the virus really did not impact their life or their family and that they would react when it was really serious. I say to them that the time is now. It is time for all of us to come together,” DeWine said.

