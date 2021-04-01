Mahoning County’s top emergency expert says many choices available for vaccine delivery

That was the word given to Mahoning County Commissioners Thursday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you still want to get a COVID-19 vaccine, you have a choice of places to get it.

That was the word given to Mahoning County Commissioners Thursday from Emergency Management Director Dennis O’Hara.

O’Hara says more than 1,600 people were signed up to receive vaccinations Thursday at the clinic inside the old Dillard’s at the Southern Park Mall.

They are all getting the one-dose Johnson & Johnson version, but he says other locations are available, too.

“There are still providers out there. I know Mercy Health is still receiving Moderna and Pfizer. Giant Eagle is receiving vaccines, as is the City of Youngstown Health Department, so there are other opportunities to receive the vaccine, not just at the county health,” O’Hara said.

The mass vaccination clinic at the mall is expected to remain in place through the end of next month.