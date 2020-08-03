Mahoning County’s new coronavirus dashboard features number of recovered patients

It's a statistic many people have been wanting for a while now

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a new feature to help track the spread of COVID-19 in Mahoning County and it includes something many have been wanting for a while now — the number of people who have recovered from the virus.

Mahoning County Public Health has created a COVID-19 dashboard that shows the concentration of the virus in different areas of the county, as well as total numbers.

The Ohio Department of Health defines a “recovered” person as someone who had symptoms of the virus at least 21 days before the latest count and hasn’t died.

That means, according to the Mahoning County Public Health’s count, 1,792 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the Valley.

There is a flaw with this “presumed recovery” count, though. Even though this is how the state is defining a recovery, some patients’ symptoms and hospitalizations last much longer than 21 days. If their fight with coronavirus lasts longer, they clearly haven’t recovered after 21 days since the start of their symptoms.

Considering a total of 2,411 people in the county have tested positive, that means 74% of patients are considered recovered.

That leaves 619 people — 253 of whom have passed away and 366 who are currently fighting the virus in the county.

There has been a total of 72 ICU admissions.

The youngest person to die in Mahoning County was 40 and the oldest was 103.

There have been 112 kids (18 and under) who tested positive in the county.