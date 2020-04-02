Mahoning County sheriff’s deputies under quarantine after possible contact with COVID-19

Sheriff Jerry Greene said the deputies worked security at Oakhill Renaissance Place, where at least one employee tested positive

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Mahoning County sheriff’s deputies are under quarantine because they may have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

These deputies worked security at Oakhill Renaissance Place, according to Sheriff Jerry Greene.

Earlier this week, county commissioners said two people who work in the title department at Oakhill were off sick. At least one of them tested positive for COVID-19. The other had been tested and was waiting for results.

Both of those employees are under quarantine. The title office closed at the end of last week.

Greene said it’s possible the two deputies came in contact with these employees, so the deputies are self-quarantining and being monitored.

Meanwhile, Greene also said four inmates at the county jail have been tested for COVID-19. Three of those tests came back negative and they’re still waiting on the fourth.