Mahoning County sees strain on food banks, protective medical equipment

The National Guard has been called out to help

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Thursday morning, Mahoning County commissioners voted to enact an emergency declaration in response to the coronavirus and how it is affecting local first responders and food banks.

Orders from the food bank are up nearly 21%.

The Ohio National Guard has been called out to help. Four hundred Guardsmen will be placed across the state of Ohio, with 20 coming to Mahoning County.

The commissioners also heard from the director of the Mahoning County Emergency Management Agency, who said first responders are dealing with a shortage of supplies.

“Everybody is out of supplies right now but our first responders, they are on the frontline,” O’Hara said. “When somebody calls 911, they are going, they are responding. So the hospitals are short but so are our first responder communities.”

The EMA has set up a way to donate protective equipment. You can find that information on the Mahoning County commissioners’ website.