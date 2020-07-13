Mahoning County school districts getting state money to help with COVID-19 back-to-school transition

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – School districts across Mahoning County will be getting coronavirus relief aid to help them financially as they get ready for the upcoming year.
The state’s Controlling Board approved $100 million for districts in Ohio.
The amount of money given was based on enrollment, with additional money to support students with disabilities, students who are economically disadvantaged and transportation obligations.
This money could be used for several things, including protective equipment, cleaning and sanitation, and remote learning.
- Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown: $9,807
- ACLD School: $4,433
- Akiva Academy: $5,618
- Austintown Local: $235,685
- Boardman Local: $226,435
- Campbell City: $63,641
- Canfield Local: $126,753
- Cardinal Mooney: $12,277
- Hitchcock Woods: $118
- Holy Family: $9,159
- Horizon Science Academy Youngstown: $17,352
- Islamic Academy of Youngstown: $1,201
- Jackson-Milton Local: $45,420
- Lowellville Local: $23,014
- Mahoning County Board: $14,983
- Mahoning County Career & Technical Center: $35,275
- Mahoning County High School: $3,822
- Mahoning Unlimited Classroom: $530
- The Montessori School of the Mahoning Valley: $2,769
- Poland Local: $84,993
- Potential Development: $11,149
- Sebring Local: $24,601
- South Range Local: $61,034
- Southside Academy: $7,417
- Springfield Local: $47,624
- St. Charles: $9,157
- St. Christine: $10,540
- St. Joseph the Provider: $6,179
- St. Nicholas: $6,368
- Stambaugh Charter Academy: $23,756
- Struthers City: $86,899
- Summit Academy – Youngstown: $25,250
- Summit Academy Secondary – Youngstown: $19,954
- Ursuline: $13,927
- Ursuline Preschool & Kindergarten: $915
- Valley Christian School: $26,582
- Valley STEM+ME2 Academy: $9,303
- West Branch Local: $115,468
- Western Reserve Local: $36,444
- Youngstown Academy of Excellence: $8,870
- Youngstown City: $375,289
- Youngstown Community School: $14,827
State Rep. Al Cutrona (R-Canfield) announced this funding Monday.