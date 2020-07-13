Mahoning County school districts getting state money to help with COVID-19 back-to-school transition

A total of $100 million will be divvied up amongst districts in Ohio

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – School districts across Mahoning County will be getting coronavirus relief aid to help them financially as they get ready for the upcoming year.

The state’s Controlling Board approved $100 million for districts in Ohio.

The amount of money given was based on enrollment, with additional money to support students with disabilities, students who are economically disadvantaged and transportation obligations.

This money could be used for several things, including protective equipment, cleaning and sanitation, and remote learning.

Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown: $9,807

ACLD School: $4,433

Akiva Academy: $5,618

Austintown Local: $235,685

Boardman Local: $226,435

Campbell City: $63,641

Canfield Local: $126,753

Cardinal Mooney: $12,277

Hitchcock Woods: $118

Holy Family: $9,159

Horizon Science Academy Youngstown: $17,352

Islamic Academy of Youngstown: $1,201

Jackson-Milton Local: $45,420

Lowellville Local: $23,014

Mahoning County Board: $14,983

Mahoning County Career & Technical Center: $35,275

Mahoning County High School: $3,822

Mahoning Unlimited Classroom: $530

The Montessori School of the Mahoning Valley: $2,769

Poland Local: $84,993

Potential Development: $11,149

Sebring Local: $24,601

South Range Local: $61,034

Southside Academy: $7,417

Springfield Local: $47,624

St. Charles: $9,157

St. Christine: $10,540

St. Joseph the Provider: $6,179

St. Nicholas: $6,368

Stambaugh Charter Academy: $23,756

Struthers City: $86,899

Summit Academy – Youngstown: $25,250

Summit Academy Secondary – Youngstown: $19,954

Ursuline: $13,927

Ursuline Preschool & Kindergarten: $915

Valley Christian School: $26,582

Valley STEM+ME2 Academy: $9,303

West Branch Local: $115,468

Western Reserve Local: $36,444

Youngstown Academy of Excellence: $8,870

Youngstown City: $375,289

Youngstown Community School: $14,827

State Rep. Al Cutrona (R-Canfield) announced this funding Monday.