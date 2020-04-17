Mahoning County reports new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Public Health is reporting 552 positive COVID-19 cases, including 203 hospitalizations and 45 deaths.

That’s up from 523 cases and 41 deaths reported on Thursday.

According to Mahoning County Public Health, 96 percent of the victims who died had underlying health conditions and 467 percent were long-term care residents.

The median age range of positive cases is 61 with 45 percent being men and 55 percent being women.

The number of deaths is according to the date reported and not the actual date of death. The date of COVID-19 death notification can sometimes be delayed.

The numbers released by the county health department were not reflected in the total released by the Ohio Department of Health on Wednesday afternoon.