Mahoning County reports four new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths

There have been 317 hospitalizations and 186 deaths in Mahoning County

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Public Health reported four new cases of COVID-19 and two new virus-related deaths since Tuesday’s report.

In all, 1,462 confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in the county. Of the cases, there have been 317 hospitalizations and 186 deaths.

The deaths are according to the date reported and not the actual date of death. Those notifications can sometimes be delayed.

The number of deaths reported includes both confirmed and probable cases.

The median age of the victims who died is 85, with 99% having underlying health conditions and 74% being long-term care residents.